GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Oct. 14

Total Headage: 868

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600 – 700lbs: $120.00 – $142.00; 700-800lbs: $100.00 – $119.00; Yearling Heifers 600-7d00lbs: $100.00 – $105.00; 700-800lbs: $100.00 – $108.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $130.00 – $153.00; 400-500lbs: $132.00 – $151.00; 500-600lbs: $130.00 – $154.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $120.00 – $152.00; 500-600lbs: $100.00 – $120.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $135.00-$158.00; 400-600lbs: $130.00-$145.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00 – $125.00; #2 Feeder Cattle: $40.00 – $130.00, #3 Feeder Cattle: $30.00 – $110.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $20.00 – $60.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $550.00 – $840.00; Bred Cows: $420.00 – $900.00; Choice Steers and Heifers: $103.00 – $109.00

Bulls

All Weights: $64.00 – $80.00

Small Animals

New Crop Lambs: $200.00 – $320.00; Meat Type Goats: $100.00 – $340.00; Aged Goats: $80.00 – $510.00

Comments

Next Graded Feeder Calf Sale: Oct 28.