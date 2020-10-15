Two arrested on felony charges in separate incidents

POINT PLEASANT — Two separate men are facing felony charges after separate incidents – reported break-ins at area businesses and reportedly entering units at a storage facility, respectively.

According to a news release from the Point Pleasant Police Department (PPPD), on Saturday, Oct. 10, officers with the PPPD, the West Virginia State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Lloyd Michael Wamsley, 40, West Columbia, on three felony counts of breaking and entering, after investigations led to his arrest in relation to three area businesses in Mason County which had reportedly experienced break-ins. PPPD Chief of Police Joe Veith said those businesses were Gino’s Pizza in both Point Pleasant and Mason and TNT Cafe in Mason.

Wamsley was arraigned in Mason County Magistrate Court where bond was set at $75,000, according to Veith. He was transported to the Western Regional Jail where he remained incarcerated as of press time on Thursday.

Also, according to the news release, in a separate incident, on Thursday, Oct. 15, officers with the PPPD arrested James H. Moore, 37, Gallipolis, Ohio on three felony counts of enter without breaking, after officers were dispatched to storage units along Lewis Street in Point Pleasant, to answer a report of a person allegedly in the process of “breaking into the units.”

According to the news release, upon arrival, officers found Moore “hiding inside a storage unit that had been entered.” Evidence at the crime scene indicates Moore had allegedly entered two additional storage units as well, the news release stated.

Moore reportedly has an active felony warrant out of the state of Ohio and a fugitive from justice warrant was filed by PPPD after confirming that the state of Ohio would extradite Moore, according to the news release.

Moore was booked and transported to the Western Regional Jail for holding and arraignment. As of press time on Thursday, he was still listed as being incarcerated at the facility.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wamsley https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.16-Wamsley-1.jpg Wamsley Moore https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.16-Moore-1.jpg Moore https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-13.jpg