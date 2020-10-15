School, long-term care data updates released… 14 new cases reported Thursday in Gallia County

OHIO VALLEY — Long-term care facility and school data updates have been provided in both Ohio and West Virginia, as Gallia County saw 14 new cases reported on Thursday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), 14 cases were reported in Gallia County between the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday and the 2 p.m. update on Thursday. This brings Gallia County to a total of 266 cases, with 39 cases reported since Oct. 6.

While cases in Gallia County have increased, including being labeled a “high incidence” county by the state, Meigs County’s alert level has been lowered to Yellow, the lowest in the state.

Likewise, Mason County continues to be labeled as “green”, the lowest level on West Virginia’s ranking system.

State Rankings and Levels

Gallia County continues to be at an Orange Level-2 advisory, meaning “increased exposure and spread”, as well as being labeled a high incidence county. There are 52 high incidence counties in Ohio as of Thursday. In the past two weeks, there have been 30 total cases in Gallia County, which is equal to 100.3 cases per 100,000 population. This total for Gallia County does not include the 14 new cases reported by ODH on Thursday.

Meigs County was lowered to a Yellow Level-1 advisory, meaning “active exposure and spread”, on Thursday after being at Orange Level-2 last week. Meigs is one of seven yellow counties in the state. In the past two weeks, there have been 11 total cases in Meigs County, which is equal to 48 cases per 100,000 population.

In neighboring Ohio counties, Lawrence and Scioto are labeled as Red for “very high exposure and spread”, while Jackson, Vinton, Athens and Washington are orange. Lawrence, Scioto, Jackson, Vinton and Athens are all labeled as “high incidence” counties.

On Thursday the “County Alert System Map” in West Virginia showed Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). All surrounding counties, Jackson, Putnam and Cabell, were all designated as “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people).

Long-term Care Facility

New cases have been reported at the Gallipolis Developmental Center (GDC) with additional tests pending according to the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

According to the report on Wednesday, there have been a total of seven positive staff cases (4 in the past week), with three of those having returned to work. There have also been two positive resident cases (1 in the past week). There are 57 pending staff tests and 1 pending resident test.

According to Tamara Hartley, a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities who communicated with the Gallipolis Daily Tribune via email, regarding the report at GDC, each week a percentage of staff are tested as part of the ongoing surveillance testing/strategy at the agency.

“If we have a positive resulting from that testing, as an additional precaution, we go ahead and test all staff and residents who live in the home of the person who tested positive,” Hartley stated.

Local Schools

Southwestern Elementary School has a positive case of a student, according to a letter sent to families and posted to the Gallia County Local School District website on Thursday morning.

In the letter, Supt. Jude Meyers states, “We are working with our Health Department contacts and school nurses for tracing and are following all of their procedural guidance. Based on this positive test, the health department is placing this classroom in quarantine until further notice. All families should be contacted to outline the process for a safe return to school.”

The ODH report on Thursday shows limited new cases in schools in Gallia and Meigs Counties for the week of Oct. 4-11. (Editor’s note: Cases reported since Oct. 11 in Gallia and/or Meigs County schools are not included in the below numbers).

New cases during the week were as follows: Gallia County Local, 1 new student case (3 total), 0 new staff cases (4 total); Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational, 1 new student case (2 total), 1 new staff case (4 total); Southern Local, 1 new student case (2 total), 0 new staff cases (1 total).

Mason County Schools have not reported any new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health has reported 266 cases in Gallia County (14 more than on Wednesday), 39 more than were reported in the most recent update from the Gallia County Health Department on Oct. 6. Updated demographics and local case data will be provided by Ohio Valley Publishing as it is made available from the Gallia County Health Department.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported that there were no changes to COVID-19 case data in the county on Thursday, for the second consecutive day. Eight cases remaining active.

Age ranges for the 202 Meigs County cases (168 confirmed, 34 probable), as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 26 cases

30-39 — 20 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 29 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 20 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 23 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 183 recovered cases, a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County (one new, probable case reported above). Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is one of eight Yellow level-1 advisory counties on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System as of Oct. 15. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 155 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, one less than Wednesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 155 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 14 cases

40-49 — 25 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 18 cases

70+ — 43 cases (5 deaths)

On Thursday on the “County Alert System Map,” Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). All surrounding counties, Jackson, Putnam and Cabell, were all designated as “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people).

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, ODH reported a total of 2,178 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,338. There were 5 new deaths reported on Thursday (21-day average of 15), 108 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 84) and 43 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 19,082 cases with 393 deaths. There was an increase of 264 cases from Wednesday, and two new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 655,692 lab test have been completed, with a 2.82 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.12 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

