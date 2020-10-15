Council discusses Harmon Park, upcoming events

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council discussed Harmon Park and various upcoming projects during the virtual meeting on Tuesday evening.

All council members were present at the meeting — including Bob McMillam, Gabe Roush, Corrie Fetty, Paul Knisley, Cody Greathouse, Leigh Ann Shepard, Nathan Wedge, Judy Holland, Diana Hall and Dylan Handley — along with Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson.

During the meeting, Greathouse spoke to council about a plan he has for Harmon Park. The Third Ward councilman said he created a list of things he would like to see at Harmon Park to form a type of sports complex. Some of the projects include redoing the fields, concession stand, walking path around the park, and a pickle ball court.

Greathouse said the city council benefit from these improvements by bringing in $6,000-8,000 per weekend tournament and by also having visitors to the city to eat and shop downtown. Greathouse said the city could also charge a parking fee. The city can not charge a admission fee to the park because it is public.

With council’s agreement, Mayor Billings said Greathouse could proceed to pursue the projects and look into forming a committee and finding funding.

Council approved to award the end of season paving bid to Myers Paving from Point Pleasant for $39,000. The other bid the city received was from Asphalt Contractors from Lafayette for $69,734.

Wedge said he planned a food truck day for Saturday, Oct. 24 on Fourth Street at Gunn Park. Council approved to waive the fee for the first food truck day. The fee to set up a mobile food truck in the city is $5.50 for the vendor fee. Wedge said he hopes to eventually have a good truck day once a week.

In her report to council, Tatterson told council a vacancy needed filled on the Zoning Appeals Board. Council approved to appoint John Bibbee.

Tatterson also said the geese relocation project will resume soon at Krodel Park.

In public comment, Chris Rizer said Main Street Point Pleasant is developing a 10-year plan for projects they want to complete. Rizer said he will provide a copy to all council members for public comment.

In his report to council, City Attorney Joe Supple said he sent collection letters for unpaid fees in the city. Council approved his next step of moving forward to filing against the property owners in magistrate court.

Billings said the cameras at the sewer department are installed and running. The city is still waiting for estimates at the lobby of the city offices and the water department.

Street Commissioner Randy Hall said Myers Paving looked at the tennis courts and said they could seal and repaint the lines fro $2,500. Council agreed to wait until spring to move forward with that project.

In council concerns,

– McMillian asked about street lights at Riverfront Park. Hall said the lights behind the Lowe Hotel are dusk-to-dawn, but the rest of the lights around the park are on a timer. Hall said the lights are reset a few times per year to make sure they are on when it is dark.

– Roush asked if the city could keep the public bathrooms open year round at Riverfront Park. Hall said the water systems were not designed to stay open in the freezing weather.

-Fetty said Kingtown Road needed repaved. Billings said he would add it to the list for spring paving.

– Knisley asked about a reported dilapidated property in the 1000-block of Main Street. Hall said the property recently sold and the new owner has begun working on the house and property.

– Greathouse said he has received reports of drug activity behind the flood wall. Billings said the office has received calls with similar claims. Billings said the police chief said the activity has to be reported to the 9-1-1 center.

– Handley said he received requests for an extended trick-0r-treat because there is not a block party and this could potentially allow families more time and could lead to more distancing.

