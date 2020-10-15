Silver Alert issued for missing Meigs County man

MEIGS COUNTY — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a Meigs County man who went missing on Wednesday.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that deputies have taken a report of a missing elderly man from Pomeroy. Kenneth Hayes, age 80, from Rocksprings Road in Pomeroy was seen on his 1995 Honda GL 1500 Goldwing Trike, red in color with Ohio registration EXN24.

Hayes was last seen in Harrisonville at the stop sign yesterday at approximately 1:30 p.m. and has not returned home. Hayes is 5 foot 7 inches tall, 151 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes and is reported to have medical issues.

Hayes has been entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as a Silver Alert, which is a Missing Elderly Person. The license plate on the Honda Trike is also entered into LEADS (Law Enforcement Automated Data System) as well as NCIC.

Please contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371 with any information on the whereabouts of Hayes.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.