Point Pleasant in Bloom donates to river museum

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant in Bloom (PPIB) recently made a donation to the future Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Cook Learning Center.

Group member Jack Lee said members decided to make a donation last winter, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

“We voted back in the January meeting to make the donation,” Lee said. “The check had been written out in February, but the pandemic and all kept us from doing anything. I spoke to Jack Fowler and told him that we were going to make the donation. … Jack passed away before we had a chance to go down and make the donation.”

Lee said the Point Pleasant in Bloom group made the donation in Fowler’s memory.

Fowler was the acting president of the river museum until passing in August. As previously reported, the new river museum is in the design phase, coordinated by the City of Point Pleasant. City officials and the river museum board hope to have the new facility open next fall.

“I enjoyed going to the river museum before the fire and hope that we’ll be able to do that again soon,” Lee said.

Lee said the PPIB group aims to complete projects that will benefit the citizens of the city. These projects, with the help of store owners, include flower pots on Main Street, swings at the parks, dog waste stations, a “welcome” sign and various work at the Pioneer Cemetery.

Lee said members of PPIB last met at the Riverfront Park shelter, but he is unsure when they will meet in-person again. Lee said many of the fundraising events have been canceled due to the pandemic.

For questions about participating in PPIB, contact Anna Herdman at 304-675-1865.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

