Meet the Candidates: House of Delegates, 13th District

Editor’s Note: As we approach the November General Election, the Point Pleasant Register will be running “Meet the Candidate” profiles, allowing those running for office in contested races to introduce themselves to voters. Each candidate was given the same word count parameters, then asked to provide background information on themselves and to answer the question “Why are you running for this office?”

MASON COUNTY — Today’s installment of “Meet the Candidates” focuses on the race for House of Delegates, 13th District.

The following four candidates are running for two available seats: Scott Brewer (D-New Haven), David Ray Caldwell (D-Buffalo), incumbent Joshua Kurt Higginbotham (R-Poca), Jonathan Adam Pinson (R-Point Pleasant).

Candidates who submitted, and their responses to the Register’s request for information, are listed below in alphabetical order.

Scott Brewer

Background information

Born and raised in Point Pleasant, I’m a 1978 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a 42 year member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. Married to my wife Linda for 41 years, we have two sons and daughters in law. Michael Scott Brewer II and wife Lynn Swafford of Farmville, NC, and Tory and Jennifer Brewer of Eleanor. Tory and Jennifer recently gave us our first grandchild, Rhys Owen Brewer. I served in the House of Delegates in the 83rd legislature in 2017-18, and currently serve on the Mason County Development Authority. I’m proudly endorsed by WV AFL-CIO, WV State Building Construction Trades, WV American Federation of Teachers, WV Education Association, WV School Service Personnel Association, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Painters and Allied Trades, Teamsters, Service Employees International Union, United Mine Workers of America, United Steel Workers, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Correctional Workers – Troopers – and Installers of the Communication Workers of America, Operating Engineers, Bricklayers and Allied Crafts, WV Citizens Defense League, WV Troopers Association, WV Iron Workers, Sheet Metal Workers, WV Nurses Association, WV Association for Justice, Kanawha Valley Builders Association, National Rifle Association, and WV Directors of Senior and Community Services.

Why are you running for this office?

“My decision to seek a return to the House of Delegates was for many of the same reasons I initially ran in 2016. I’ve spent the past 20 years representing West Virginia construction workers in their quest for decent wages and access to health and retirement security. I see many of our citizens having the same struggle. Just a portion of the endorsements listed above represent nearly 100,000 middle class West Virginians either working or retired. Those citizens are of special interest to me, and I want to take their voice back to Charleston. I’ve spent 54 of my 60 years living, working, hunting, fishing in, and enjoying our beautiful state, and all of our citizens deserve the same opportunities. With the support of educators/service personnel, lawenforcement community, blue collar workers, business community, healthcare workers, sportsmen/women, and seniors, along with my life experience, I’m confident I can legislate in their best interests. I pledge to never support laws that reduce wages and eliminate healthcare or retirement for hard working West Virginians, and will always support tax policy that’s fair to our citizens and businesses alike. I believe it’s time for Governor Justice to call the legislature back into session to perform its duty and allocate the federal funds we received. It’s time to help our struggling businesses, help our unemployed workers, and make our schools as safe as possible for students, educators, and service staff. I invite you to contact me with any questions you have regarding my position on any issues. I can be reached by phone at 304 593-5010, email at brewerforthehouse@gmail.com. God bless, and I’d appreciate your support on November 3.”

Joshua Kurt Higginbotham

Background information

Joshua Kurt Higginbotham owns a farm just outside of Point Pleasant. Previously, he was the chairman of the Economic Development Committee. Higginbotham led the effort on Opportunity Zones which lowers taxes for new local businesses in parts of Mason County – he was even invited by President Donald Trump to discuss this at the White House. Delegate Higginbotham now serves as vice-chairman of the Education Committee where he has worked to protect school athletes in West Virginia and fought for better access to internet for students.

Higginbotham Endorsements: U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Coal Association (Friends of Coal), National Rifle Association (NRA), West Virginians for Life, Business & Industry Council, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Hospital Association, Manufacturers Association, State Medical Association, Directors of Senior & Community Services.

Why are you running for this office?

“I’m running for office because Donald Trump needs an ally in West Virginia. Mason County has a special place in my heart. I’m proud to represent the working families, small business owners, and men and women of faith from Letart to Point Pleasant.

“Our community has seen some rough times, but we’re doing better than we were. I worked to bring more and better-paying jobs to Mason County. I fought hard to bring millions of dollars in road repairs and new construction to our area. We also passed meaningful policies that fight the drug epidemic while also supporting our law enforcement.

“However, there’s still work to do. Our veterans and senior citizens are being taken advantage of, and I want to change that. I’m the only candidate for the House of Delegates who voted to eliminate the tax on social security – a step that would put millions of dollars back in the pockets of folks here in Mason County.

“I’m Pro-Life, Pro-Second Amendment, and will continue to fight for Leon and New Haven down at the Capitol in Charleston.

“I’m running to improve the Mountain State. That’s why I’m asking you to vote for Joshua Kurt Higginbotham to the House of Delegates this November.”

Jonathan Adam Pinson

Background information

I was adopted out of a terrible home situation at 14 years old and moved to Ravenswood, West Virginia as a result of my adoption. There had the opportunity to begin life over. I graduated from Ravenswood High School and then from the West Virginia State Police Academy.

I spent the first seven years of my adult life serving as a police officer in Jackson County. I eventually left police work to Pastor Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. I have served as Pastor this church for the last nine years.

My wife and I have three biological children and a fourth foster child. We got word on Wednesday of this week that we will be able to adopt him!

In addition to serving as a pastor in our community, I serve with the sheriff’s department as their chaplain and coach wrestling for Point Pleasant youth league.

Why are you running for this office?

“I am running for the House of Delegates to fight for conservative values and common sense because I feel both are under attack! I believe we have far too many politicians in politics! We need more servant leaders who have a genuine concern for their State and community!

“I know our communities have real issues that need addressed – an increase in jobs, the fight against crime and narcotics and protections for children, specifically those in or facing foster care, just to name a few. We need servant leaders who will focus on improving our economy, repairing our roads, and developing fast and reliable broadband for our community.

“I am thankful for the privilege to run for office in the House of Delegate in the 13th and will serve my community to the best of my ability!”

