Ribbon cutting for Kathryn’s Luxury Spa

Kathryn’s Luxury Spa at 515 Main Street in Point Pleasant recently celebrated its ribbon cutting with staff and city officials. Pictured from left are City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Brianna Fultz, Kathy Perry, Danielle Boggess and Mayor Brian Billings. Find Kathryn’s Luxury Spa on Facebook for more information. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy)

