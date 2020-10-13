Creature comforts

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge held its monthly charity bingo on Monday night to support the future Krodel Dog Park.

Dave Morgan, Moose member, said $1,700 was raised for the dog park. In addition to the dog park, the Moose Lodge collected food and supplies for the Mason County Animal Shelter and Mason County Kitty Korral, the later of which is a trap, spay/neuter, release organization aiming to stop overpopulation of cats throughout the county.

Morgan said many local vendors, including businesses and individuals, donated prizes for the two prize games at the monthly bingo. These prize games are in addition to the usual cash games, according to Morgan.

Morgan said the November charity bingo will benefit the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Cook Learning Center. The new river museum is in the design phase, but city officials hope it will be open in fall of 2021.

The next charity bingo will be on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

