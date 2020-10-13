Homecoming week at Wahama

MASON — Students at Wahama High School are celebrating a modified Homecoming Week with a variety of activities, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The week began with the nomination of senior homecoming queen hopefuls, including Kaylee Ferguson, Harley Roush, and Mary Grace Roush. Class attendants were also chosen by their classmates, and are Michaela Hieronymus, junior; Quinel Jones, sophomore; Olivia Todd, freshman; Kate Reynolds, eighth grade; and Payton Barnitz, seventh grade.

Dress-up days began with ‘Merica Monday, which was red, white and blue, or camo, and Falcon Pride, which featured Wahama gear or red and white on Tuesday. Throwback Thursday will be dress from a favorite decade, while Friday will end with another Falcon Pride day.

A “He-Man” volleyball game will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with masks being worn and social distancing observed. And although the traditional parade was cancelled, a dance will be held Friday immediately following the football game until 11:30 p.m. It will be cancelled in the event of rain, due to being held on the football field. The dance is open to Wahama students only.

The game will also be open only to those permitted to attend according to SSAC guidelines. They include football players, cheerleaders, band members, and their family members in the household, along with grandparents. The queen will be crowned at halftime. The White Falcons will be facing the Wirt Tigers.

Three senior girls will be vying for the title of Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game on Friday evening. Candidates include, from left, Harley Roush, Mary Grace Roush, and Kaylee Ferguson. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_wahama-homecoming.jpg Three senior girls will be vying for the title of Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game on Friday evening. Candidates include, from left, Harley Roush, Mary Grace Roush, and Kaylee Ferguson. Wahama | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

