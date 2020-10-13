Authorities searching for stolen dirt bike

LONG BOTTOM — Law enforcement, family and many, many others are looking for a dirt bike which was stolen on Monday in the Long Bottom area of Meigs County.

The bike holds special meaning to the family as it belonged to the late Justin Hill who died in a motocross accident at the Meigs County Fair in 2015.

“The bike was stolen out of an enclosed trailer that has been parked since the accident in 2015.” Hill’s aunt Vickey Joseph told The Daily Sentinel. “To our family, the bike is priceless. The bike was Justin’s pride and joy.”

Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports that on Monday, deputies were dispatched to School House Road in Long Bottom to a take a report for the theft of a dirt bike. Sgt. Frank Stewart responded to the scene and spoke with the caller who stated that the dirt bike was inside of an enclosed trailer with a lock which appeared to have been busted off of the frame with piece of rebar that was located on the ground directly below the door. Six items of evidence were collected for DNA comparison as well as the rebar used to bust the lock off of the frame.

“This particular dirt bike was special. It was special to the family and holds sentimental value that no dollar amount can match. It belonged to the late Justin Hill and it meant the world to him which is why it means so much to the family” stated Sheriff Keith Wood in a news release.

“If you are reading this and you are the one responsible for taking it, then you need to step up and do the right thing and return the dirt bike to the family,” continued Wood. “If you fail to return the dirt bike to the family then just know that we are coming for you”

According to Joseph, the bike is a 2015 Yamaha yz250f with #118 on it.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Fast Traxx Racing for the return of the dirt bike. The dirt bike is blue and white and has “118” on the rear as well as “Kilbarger” on the front below the handlebars.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Frank Stewart at the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 992-3371. You can remain anonymous. You may also contact our tip line at (740) 992-4682

Ohio Valley Publishing reporter Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report. A portion of the information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

