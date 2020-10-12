Ohio tops 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

OHIO VALLEY — The state of Ohio passed the 5,000 death total from COVID-19 on Monday, as six new deaths were reported statewide.

Ohio has reported a total of 5,005 deaths and 170,179 cases in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Locally, ODH reports Gallia County has had a total of 248 cases of COVID-19 since March, an increase of eight since Friday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported no changes on Monday to the previously reported 197 cases. ODH reports 196 cases in Meigs County as of Monday, one less than the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 156 cases in Mason County as of Monday, an increase of two cases since Friday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 227 total cases (221 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

(Data from ODH, Wednesday-Monday, has not been included in this chart as it has not yet been confirmed by the health department.)

0-19 — 26 cases

20-29 — 32 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 29 cases

40-49 — 34 cases

50-59 — 34 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 22 cases (7 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (11 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 179 recovered cases (16 more than last Tuesday) and 37 active cases as of Tuesday. There were four current hospitalizations and 33 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

Age ranges for the 197 Meigs County cases (165 confirmed, 32 probable), as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 26 cases

30-39 — 19 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 26 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 20 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 168 recovered cases, a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County (one new, probable case reported above). Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County has moved back to an Orange level-2 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

DHHR reported 156 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, two more than Friday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 156 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 15 cases (2 new cases)

40-49 — 24 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 18 cases (1 new case)

70+ — 43 cases (5 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 1.51) on the DHHR County Alert System map. Neighboring Jackson and Putnam County increased to “gold” (10-14.9 cases per 100,000, with rates of 11 and 4.25). Cabell County was to “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 3.13). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 1,430 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,191. There were 6 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 18), 43 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 77) and 6 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 18,281 cases with 385 deaths. There was an increase of 574 cases from Friday, and nine new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 638,821 lab test have been completed, with a 2.78 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.62 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

