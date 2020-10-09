FFA Chapter donates to dog park

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Vocational FFA Chapter recently made a donation to the future Krodel Dog Park and members are challenging other organizations to do the same.

The FFA chapter made a $500 donation on Thursday at Krodel Park with the dog park organizer Meagan Bonecutter and her family.

“We’re all very excited, not only for our small town of Point Pleasant, but for our county and the youth of Mason County,” said Crimson Cochran, chapter president.

Cochran said she believes the dog park will be a great thing for the city and something new to enjoy.

Chapter Reporter Trenton Mayes said the group would like to challenge others to make a donation.

“We would like to make a challenge to other organizations and community members to make a donation, not only to make it, but to match our donation,” Mayes said.

Chapter Vice President Clairy Keefer said she is excited for the park because she knows it will be used by all ages.

Chapter Secretary Hannah Wood said the park will help FFA members receive credit for agricultural experience projects.

“We have a lot of freshmen coming into our chapter who live in town and don’t get to do anything on a farm,” Wood said. “Every year, we have to do a supervised agricultural experience, or SAE, and this will give them an opportunity to walk dogs to make money or do community service. Both of these can go toward their SAE.”

As previously reported by the Register, the Krodel Dog Park was first proposed to the city council a year ago by the John and Meagan Bonecutter and their daughter, who was 9 years old at the time. The Bonecutters are heading the project and are working to raise money to create the dog park.

Meagan said the donation from the FFA chapter will most likely go toward fencing. The total cost of the fencing is estimated at $5,000.

“We’re trying to get enough money to get fencing up before winter hits,” Meagan said. “That way the community and the county see that it’s a work in progress, but we’re getting as much done as quickly as we can.”

The Moose Lodge in Point Pleasant is supporting the Krodel Dog Park at their next monthly charity bingo on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge.

Meagan said the goal is to have the dog park completed by late spring or early summer 2021.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Mason County Vocational FFA Chapter recently donated $500 to the future Krodel Dog Park. Pictured in the back row from left are Hannah Wood, Shaya Robinson, Crimson Cochran, Meagan Bonecutter, Clariy Keefer, Riley Oliver and Trenton Mayes; front row, from left are Berklee, Beyler and Behr Bonecutter. (Mason County Vocational FFA | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_FFA.jpg The Mason County Vocational FFA Chapter recently donated $500 to the future Krodel Dog Park. Pictured in the back row from left are Hannah Wood, Shaya Robinson, Crimson Cochran, Meagan Bonecutter, Clariy Keefer, Riley Oliver and Trenton Mayes; front row, from left are Berklee, Beyler and Behr Bonecutter. (Mason County Vocational FFA | Courtesy)

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.