For those who watched the Tennant family from New Haven on Family Feud Thursday, it might have seemed as if their journey had ended. Due to a technicality, however, they were called back onto the show and will play again. The next episode with the Tennant family will be aired on Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. on Fox Channel 11. According to Rhonda Tennant, the family was not told the details of the technicality.