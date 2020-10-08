Ichiban 2 opens in Point

POINT PLEASANT — A new restaurant — Ichiban 2 — opened last month in Point Pleasant at the corner of Third Street and Viand Street.

The restaurant, which is managed by Andy Xiao, offers sushi, hibachi and Asian cuisine.

Xiao said when he and the owner were looking for a location to open Ichiban 2, they decided on Point Pleasant for a few reasons. Xiao said they noticed there were not many dine-in options in town, but many fast food restaurants. Xiao also said they met a lot of friendly people when he came to town.

Xiao said he wanted to give them an “atmosphere to sit down and eat and enjoy themselves.”

Opening a restaurant in a pandemic is not easy, but Xiao said after finding the location, he felt he should move forward with the restaurant.

“If there’s an opportunity right now, let’s go ahead and take it,” Xiao said. “That’s how we feel.”

In the future, Xiao hopes to get a beer and wine license for Ichiban 2. Currently, all food, including the hibachi style, is being cooked in the kitchen and not in the dining room. Xiao said if he decides to change the style of cooking hibachi in the dining room, it would require a remodel.

Xiao said the restaurant crew treats everyone who walks in the door as family and if his customers are satisfied, he is satisfied.

“That’s what the restaurant is about: good food, good experience, good service,” Xiao said.

Ichiban 2 is open on from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to Xiao.

Pictured from left at the ribbon cutting last month are Sandy Dunn, employees Gigi, Emily, Tiffany, and Calvin, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Andy Xiao, Mayor Brian Billings, and employees Ivy and Racheal.

