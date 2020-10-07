Board of Ed. amends 10-year plan

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to continue discussion of the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP).

The CEFP was presented to the Board last week by the committee. The plan is unfinished, but the committee wanted to seek the Board’s comments and get a “direction” to move forward with the completion of the plan. The CEFP is a 10-year plan for 2020-2030 to focus on “priority” and “secondary” projects for the school district.

The Board discussed the proposed plan for nearly three hours in an executive session on Tuesday. The Board entered executive session due to having documents regarding the buildings’ ratings that were not to be released to the public at the time of the meeting. Board President Dale Shobe said the school board signed a release to obtain the documents.

After returning to the open meeting, the Board voted to make several changes to the proposed CEFP. Among the changes, the Board categorized sections of the plan into “projects.”

In “Project 1,” the Board changed the objective of moving sixth grade students to the secondary buildings to the secondary projects, rather than primary.

In “Project 2,” the Board voted to amend the objective regarding closing Leon Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. The new project was written as “Bring Roosevelt and Leon Elementary up to code individually.” This project remains as as “priority project.”

“Project 3” dealt with the School for Success renovations at the Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) campus. The new project states that the Board will replace the School for Success buildings at all current locations.

The HVAC projects were grouped into “Project 4” and were given no changes from the Board.

In the proposed CEFP, PPIS was given renovations to construct an auxiliary gym and additional classrooms to accept students from the Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS). PPPS was proposed to be closed. The Board voted to delete this project from the CEFP.

“Project 6” includes the construction of auxiliary gymnasiums at Hannan Jr/Sr High and Beale Elementary. The Board voted to keep the Hannan project as a “priority project” and move the Beale project to the “secondary projects.”

“Project 7” includes mantraps at Ashton, Beale, Hannan, Career Center and Wahama. The project was not changed by the Board and will remain in the “priority” list.

No changes were made to “Project 8,” which includes the water infiltration issues at Wahama.

“Project 9” includes athletic upgrades at all three secondary schools. The following projects were all moved to the “secondary” list from the “priority.” At Wahama, the Board made no changes to the projects, which includes field turf installation, bleacher renovation and a locker room addition. At Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, the Board voted to keep the proposed projects to re-turf the existing field and tract. The Board removed the fieldhouse and locker room projects at Point Pleasant. At Hannan Jr/Sr High, the Board kept the new field turn project.

“Project 10” was a “secondary” project for roof replacements at PPIS, Beale Elementary, New Haven Elementary and Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, but the Board voted to move those projects to the “priority” list.

In “Project 11,” the Board grouped all the parking lot re-surfacing projects, which will remain on the “secondary” project list.

The Board sent their amendments to the CEFP committee to make the changes. After the amendments are added, the county board will have a final approval before sending the CEFP to the state. The state department of education must approve the plan by Oct. 30.

Supt. Jack Cullen told the Register after the meeting, the Board will add mantrap installation, roof replacement and HVAC updates to PPPS, and HVAC updates and parking lot re-surfacing to Leon Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary during the next meeting.

All board members — Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter — were present during the meeting.

