School district reports new cases… Latest stats for Gallia, Mason, Meigs counties

OHIO VALLEY — New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gallia and Mason Counties on Wednesday, while Meigs County reported no change in case data.

The Mason County Health Department reported two new cases on Wednesday morning. The county has a total of 153 cases — of which, nine are active and 138 are recovered.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting a total of 232 cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of five from Tuesday’s report from the Gallia County Health Department.

Gallipolis City School District Supt. Craig Wright announced in a letter posted to the district Facebook page that two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Contact tracings have been done on both individuals through the Gallia County Health Department and it has been determined that no direct contact has been made with staff or students. These individuals have not been on District property prior to testing positive and will remain out throughout their isolation period,” read the statement.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 227 total cases (221 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

(Data from ODH on Wednesday has not been included in this chart as it has not yet been confirmed by the health department.)

0-19 — 26 cases

20-29 — 32 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 29 cases

40-49 — 34 cases

50-59 — 34 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 22 cases (7 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (11 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 179 recovered cases (16 more than last Tuesday) and 37 active cases as of Tuesday. There were four current hospitalizations and 33 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Tuesday.

Meigs County

There were no changes to COVID-19 data in Meigs County on Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 194 Meigs County cases (163 confirmed, 31 probable), as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 26 cases

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 25 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 19 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 165 recovered cases, a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is now at a Yellow level-1 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 153 total cases on Wednesday, two more than Tuesday. Of those cases, nine are active, 138 recovered and there is currently one hospitalized case, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 151 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, two more than Tuesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 151 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 13 cases (1 new case)

40-49 — 24 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 17 cases

70+ — 41 cases (1 new case; 5 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 0.95) on the DHHR County Alert System map. Neighboring Putnam, Jackson and Cabell were all designated as “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with rates of 3.98, 3.5 and 3.02, respectively). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 1,424 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,057. There were 23 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average of 20), 119 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 73) and 17 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 17,139 cases with 369 deaths. There was an increase of 203 cases from Tuesday, and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 602,802 lab test have been completed, with a 2.77 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.27 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_covid-4.jpg

Latest stats for Gallia, Mason, Meigs counties