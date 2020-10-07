Marshall launches updated, real-time COVID-19 dashboard

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University recently published what it is calling “a robust and real-time COVID-19 dashboard,” upgrading its original reporting tool to one that displays additional details and real-time data in an effort to keep students, employees and the surrounding community informed daily.

The comprehensive report features the following data points and includes information from the Huntington and South Charleston campuses, and the Mid-Ohio Valley Center, as well as from student-athletes and Athletics Department staff:

Number of new cases;

Positive rate;

Average number of cases per day;

Total campus test results;

Daily testing data broken out into student and employee populations; and

Active number of cases on campus each day over the past several months.

An additional chart showing the number of students and employees in quarantine and isolation is under development and will be added to the dashboard soon.

President Jerome A. Gilbert said the upgraded tool provides important information regarding the impact of the virus at Marshall.

“I am very pleased we were able to launch this new dashboard, which demonstrates what is happening at Marshall in regard to COVID-19,” Gilbert said. “The decisions that are being made for our university community are driven by much of this data and other factors, including contact tracing. Sharing the statistics is a way for everyone to be more informed and to better understand the why and how behind many of our public health decisions.”

Marshall has a sentinel surveillance testing protocol that requires 10 percent of its on-site population be tested randomly every week, Monday through Friday. Additionally, partnerships with Pleasant Valley Hospital and MedExpress provide testing for students and employees at the Mid-Ohio Valley Center and the South Charleston campus. Testing information also is shared with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission as required by the state.

Gilbert thanked the university’s offices of Environmental Health and Safety, Student Wellness and University Communications, as well as Brian Morgan from the College of Science, for their work on the new dashboard, which has been under development for several weeks.

Additional information and COVID-19 updates are available at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.

Submitted by Marshall University.