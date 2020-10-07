Holzer Therapy & Wellness Center celebrates anniversary

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Holzer Therapy & Wellness Center recently celebrated its fourth anniversary at its location in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio.

To recognize the celebration, the Center recently added 24-hour access for all members and held a drawing for individuals who registered for new memberships throughout the week, as well as members who visited the Center.

Linda Scott won a one-year membership for the Center, and three-month memberships were awarded to Rosalena Casey, Ed Homer, Charles McClain, and Patricia Bonecutter.

According to a news release from Holzer, a one-stop approach for rehab and wellness needs, the Holzer Therapy & Wellness Center has something for everyone. Offering an integrated program of total healthcare services including comprehensive physical, occupational, speech and massage therapies, individual health risk assessments and supervised fitness plans, plus occupational health services.

The released stated, “Individualized therapy sessions and flexible scheduling allow for speedy evaluations and quick entry into our therapy. Our patients include individuals with chronic disease, illness or injury, neurological deficits, balance and walking challenges, motor delays, repetitive trauma injuries, cognitive-visual deficits, age-related degenerative disorders, musculoskeletal problems, orthopedic needs, as well as speech, communications, and swallowing disorders.”

“Holzer Therapy patients are able to take advantage of state-of-the-art equipment and treatment areas that are second to none,” stated Jodi Sickels, PT, manager, Therapy Services – Gallipolis, Holzer Health System. “Our department has collaborated with the Wellness part of the Center and is able to offer our patients continued wellness advice after their Therapy ends, which creates healthier and happier residents of our community.”

Personalized health assessments are performed for each enrollee.

“Programming goes well beyond what a typical fitness center offers by incorporating the expertise of healthcare professionals who provide the medical fitness difference. The center is the main location for expanding health outreach and education programs, resulting in a healthier and better educated community,” stated Mike Hemphill, Holzer Wellness coach.

“The staff here is awesome,” shared Wellness Center member and recent therapy patient John McClintock. “The location is welcoming, clean, with plenty of space and friendly staff. If I have any questions, one of the staff members is always able to answer it and show me how to properly use any piece of equipment here. The Therapy staff is wonderful to work with as well. This is just a great place to come and exercise.”

The wellness side of the Center includes a walking/running track, state of the art exercise equipment, massage, shower and locker area, vending services, and a multipurpose meeting room for a variety of fitness and educational programs.

“Coming to the Wellness Center makes me feel better,” shared Georgia Martin, Wellness Center member. “My friends are here and we have become a family. It means a lot to me to be able to come to the Center and exercise.” Martin’s family credits her exercise routine to allowing her to maintain her independence.

“She’s 88 years old and still able to move around and do her daily activities,” remarked Martin’s daughter Elizabeth.

“I wish we had a facility like this a long time ago,” stated Thomas “Hutch” Hutchins. “This place has provided me the opportunity to make a life change. Over the past three years, I have lost 68 pounds and feeling great. Recently, I attended a doctor’s appointment and she didn’t even recognize me. The Wellness Center keeps me moving and I am so thankful for it.”

“We offer a variety of memberships to fit everyone’s schedule,” shared Hemphill. “With the new addition of the 24-hour access, individuals are able to come in at any time and use the equipment. In addition, we offer a number of classes that are open to everyone regardless of membership.”

Classes available at the Wellness Center include: line dancing, yoga, spin (bicycling), personal training and Zumba. The Center continues to add innovative ways to maintain our physical and mental health for all community members.

“We want our Center to be a wellness resource for our community,” continued Hemphill. “We are proud to have built many relationships with an assortment of instructors to bring these wonderful activities to our area.”

This project was made possible due to the Eastman Family building and property donation, along with many generous donors to Holzer Heritage Foundation. For more information, call (740) 446-5502 or visit www.holzer.org.

Information submitted by Holzer Health System.

Wellness Center member Georgia Martin. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_Georgia.jpg Wellness Center member Georgia Martin. Holzer Health System | Courtesy Wellness Center member Thomas “Hutch” Hutchins. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_Hutch.jpg Wellness Center member Thomas “Hutch” Hutchins. Holzer Health System | Courtesy Wellness Center member John McClintock. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_McClintock.jpg Wellness Center member John McClintock. Holzer Health System | Courtesy