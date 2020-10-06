Mason Council sets Christmas events

MASON — Christmas activities in the Town of Mason will proceed as usual, it was decided at the most recent town council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Becky Pearson, Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger, Sharon Kearns, and Marty Yeager.

Dennis said the Christmas parade will be held Dec. 5 at noon, with Santa greeting the children after the parade in the town hall. The annual “Trees in the Park” will also take place. People can put decorated Christmas trees, live or artificial, in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. They can be placed in honor or in memory of a loved one or group.

The final yuletide tradition to continue will be the house decorating contest. Judging will take place on Dec. 21. Details on all Christmas activities will be given at a later date.

Also during the meeting, the second reading of ordinances to raise water and sewer rates 15 percent each were held. The ordinances will allow water rates to increase seven and a half percent on both Dec. 1, 2020 and Dec. 1, 2021. Sewer rates will also increase seven and a half percent on June 1, 2021, and then again on June 1, 2022.

A third and final reading will be held at the Oct. 15 meeting at 6:30 p.m. A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m., prior to the council meeting, to allow for resident input.

In other action, the council:

Reminded residents that trick-or-treat is Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m.;

Discussed auctioning an older police cruiser;

Approved a permit for Michelle Whittington for the demolition of her house that burned;

Agreed to have five large pine trees at the town hall removed;

Agreed to place a plastic surround on a shelter at the senior citizen center;

Proclaimed Nov. 22-28 as Christian Heritage Week;

Discussed the need for outlet replacement on the power poles throughout town for Christmas decorations; and,

Discussed work on the dock at the town park.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

