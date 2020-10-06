POINT PLEASANT — Members in Mason County will be celebrating National 4-H Week virtually this year.

Mason County WVU Extension Agent, Lorrie Wright said Mason County 4-Hers will be responding to photo challenges on Facebook. The county extension Facebook page will post a daily challenge for members and clubs to respond to with pictures. Wright said the club with the most “likes” and “shares” will win $100.

In a press release, WVU Extension Service said all of the state will be celebrating National 4-H week virtually. The theme for this year is “Opportunity 4 All.”

WVU Extension Service will be celebrating 4-Hers during the entire month on its social media platforms.

The press release states, “In West Virginia, one in every five youths is involved in 4-H. Anyone between the ages of 9 and 21 can join 4-H with a parent or guardian’s permission. Younger kids, ages 5 to 8, who are interested in the practices of 4-H can join a pre-4-H program called Cloverbuds, which focuses more on fun and social activities that set the stage for future learning. Older members can become active in any of the seven collegiate 4-H clubs in the state.”

According to the release, “4-H is a free youth development program that builds leadership skills, strengthens communities and emphasizes a ‘learn by doing’ approach to education.”

Wright said 11 4-H members and volunteers from Mason County were recently accepted as Mason County All-Stars. These members were Autumn Baker, Aleah Gerwig, Kate Henderson, Josie Hill, Jacob Shull and Gage Smith. The volunteers were Kelly Arbogast, Janet Kincaid, Amy Raynes, Candy Sue Robinson and Wright.

Wright said to become an all-star, the individual needed to be nominated by a 4-H volunteer on the county level. This nomination included a written recommendation of past efforts and achievements in 4-H. After the nomination, a committee at the state level determined the award winners.

For more information about Mason County 4-H, contact the extension office at (304) 675-0888.

