Commissioners set trick-or-treat

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners recently met to set trick-or-treat dates and discuss National 4-H Week.

During the meeting, commissioners Rick Handley, Tracy Doolittle and Sam Nibert were present, as well as County Clerk Diana Cromley.

The commissioners set the county trick-or-treat date as Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Commission President Rick Handley said this is for all outlying areas in the county. The commissioners stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask while out.

Commissioners signed a proclamation to honor National 4-H Week in Mason County. National 4-H Week began on Oct. 4 and continues through Oct. 10. Extension Agent Lorrie Wright said that all events and gathers for 4-H in West Virginia are still canceled.

During the meeting, commissioners recognized Lloyd Akers on his retirement after 19 years and 10 months at the West Virginia State Farm Museum.

In her report to commission, Clerk Diana Cromley requested the commission to schedule a public test for the election on Oct. 15. Cromley said her office is continuing to process absentee ballot requests. The applications can be obtained by visiting GoVoteWV.com or call the clerk’s office. Absentee ballots can be returned in person or through the mail. Cromley also said they will be “double checking” signatures on the absentee ballots to make sure they match the signature on file.

Handley signed the contract presented by County Administrator John Gerlach for the annual audit. Last month, the commission approved to award the audit to BHM in Huntington based on the highest score. The contract, which was signed last week, is for $19,400.

Handley addressed the trees and utility lines across Jericho Road in Point Pleasant. Handley said he spoke with safety officials in the county about fixing the hazard before it would fall on a vehicle.

The next Mason County Commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

