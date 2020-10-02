Regatta held in Pomeroy

POMEROY — Although things looked a little different, the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta brought many sternwheelers, pleasure boaters, kayakers and more to the Ohio River in downtown Pomeroy.
Saturday featured the bulk of the activities at the event, with boat and kayak poker runs, music by Brent Patterson in the mini park and Next Level performing on the water.
The Regatta, which is organized by the Pomeroy Eagles, is expected to return in September 2021 with a full schedule of events and activities.
Sternwheelers lined the levee in Pomeroy during the annual Sternwheel Regatta.
Next Level performed on a boat in front of the levee to conclude the annual Regatta.
Brent Patterson performed in the mini park off Court Street during the Regatta.
Kayakers Jim and Mary Freeman were joined by their canine for the Kayak Poker Run.
Next Level performed on Saturday evening at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.
Kayakers make their way to the levee to conclude the poker run.
Kayakers paddled from Lock 24 RV Park near Racine to Pomeroy, collecting cards for the poker run.
A trio of kayakers approach the levee.
Two boats cruise by during the Regatta.
Kayakers paddled from Lock 24 RV Park to the levee in Pomeroy.
Sternwheelers make their way to Pomeroy each September for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.