Schools impacted by COVID-19

OHIO VALLEY — Gallipolis City School District is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at two of it’s schools, the second district impacted by the virus in as many days.

In a letter to Gallipolis City School District families and staff on Wednesday posted to the district’s Facebook page, Supt. Craig Wright stated that a student at Gallia Academy Middle School and a student at Gallia Academy High School have both tested positive for COVID-19. Neither student has been on district property since testing positive.

“We are working with the Gallia County Health Department for contact tracing and following their procedural guidance. If it is determined that any individual has been ‘exposed’ to the people who tested positive, the Gallia County Health Department will be contacting those people individually to provide health guidance,” stated Wright. “We will continue to follow safety protocols for distancing, sanitation and facial coverings. Unless you are advised differently, your student should report to school as normal.”

This is the second school district to address COVID-19 cases or quarantined individuals this week.

A letter from Eastern Local Supt. Steve Ohlinger on Tuesday confirmed that a student or staff member at Eastern Elementary had either tested positive for COVID-19 or placed in quarantine as a direct contact of a person who has tested positive for the virus. The matter was also addressed Tuesday in a news release from the Meigs County Health Department and Eastern Local which appeared in the Wednesday edition of the Ohio Valley Publishing newspapers.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 208 cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County, seven more than was reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Tuesday.

The Mason County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. This brings the total cases in the county to 146, eight of which are active, 132 recovered and a total of six deaths.

The Meigs County Health Department reported no change in COVID-19 data in the county on Wednesday.

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 201 total cases (195 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 22 cases

20-29 — 31 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 22 cases

40-49 — 32 cases

50-59 — 31 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 17 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 16 cases (8 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 163 recovered cases and 27 active cases as of Tuesday. There were three current hospitalizations and 31 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

Cases in Meigs County remained unchanged on Wednesday, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

Age ranges for the 181 Meigs County cases (153 confirmed, 28 probable), as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 23 cases

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 20 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 19 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 156 recovered cases, a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The county health department reported 146 total cases on Wednesday, one more than the previous day. Of those cases, eight are active, 132 recovered and one is currently hospitalized, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 143 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 143 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 23 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases

70+ — 35 cases (5 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 0.69) on the DHHR County Alert System map, with neighboring Putnam in “green” also (with a rate of 2.72), Jackson was designated as “yellow” also (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 9.5) and Cabell was designated as “green” (with a rate of 2.60). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 1,080 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,001. There were 21 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average of 23), 103 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 68) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 15,848 cases with 350 deaths. There was an increase of 156 cases from Monday, and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 561,113 lab test have been completed, with a 2.76 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.86 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

