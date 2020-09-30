Council discusses personnel matters

NEW HAVEN — Personnel was a topic of discussion at the most recent meeting of the New Haven Town Council.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Jessica Rickard, Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Steve Carpenter, and Roy Grimm.

It was reported several applications have been received for office positions at the town hall. Two people will be hired. The applications are currently being reviewed, with interviews expected to occur next week. Until those positions are filled, Tammy Lane was hired as a temporary office worker.

Also during the meeting, it was reported that Ryan Anderson has been hired as a full-time police officer. He will join Chief Dave Hardwick, along with part-time officers Colin Hill and Clayton Gibbs. Resignations were accepted from two part-time officers, Ben Turner and Steven Greene.

Sarah Stover was hired on an “as needed basis” to fill the position of police court clerk. She presently holds that same job with the Mason Police Department, and will remain there also. Stover will be paid $13.50 per hour.

Finances were discussed at the meeting, and it was agreed to open two additional bank accounts. One of the accounts will be for the water department, and the other for the sewer department. This is to comply with state law under SB234, according to Benson. Names placed on the new accounts, as well as the existing one for the general fund, were the mayor, recorder, and Councilwoman Rickard.

An audit committee was established in order for a town audit to be conducted. Members include Rickard, Benson, and Darlene Roach, who is working on an “as needed basis.” Roach is a full-time office worker for the Town of Mason.

In other action, the council:

Set trick-or-treat for Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m., with no party to follow due to COVID-19;

Approved a new alarm system for the town hall and sewer plant from James Alarm;

Discussed reviewing the employee handbook and town charter;

Moved the recycling bins to the grounds of the New Haven Library;

Heard a report on the water discoloration and the upcoming flushing of water hydrants;

Reported the Artec corkscrew at the sewer plant has been repaired and is running, as required by the DEP; and,

Heard a report from Chief Hardwick that he will be going by state law in regards to golf carts, 4-wheelers, and side-by-sides, after receiving complaints.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

