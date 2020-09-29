COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Meigs and Gallia Counties on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Meigs County Health Department confirmed the 11th COVID-19 related death in the county since April, an individual in the 70-79 age range, as well as three additional COVID-19 cases.

The Gallia County Health Department also confirmed the county’s 11th COVID-19 death since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The health department also announced 14 additional cases were reported from Sept. 25-29.

The Mason County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday morning.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The health department explained the new cases, as follows, in a Facebook post, “Thirteen of these cases are currently active and not the result of an antibody test, with one being the result of an antibody test and will be counted as probable. Two of these individuals were diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. None of these individuals are connected to our current cases, which includes active outbreaks. They will be listed as 11 additional confirmed cases, and 3 additional probable cases for a total of 201 cases (195 confirmed, 6 probable).”

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 201 total cases (195 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 22 cases (3 new cases)

20-29 — 31 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 22 cases (3 new cases)

40-49 — 32 cases (4 new cases)

50-59 — 31 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 17 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 16 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 8 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 163 recovered cases and 27 active cases as of Tuesday. There were three current hospitalizations and 31 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases and one additional probable case on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 181 cases, with 14 considered active.

Age ranges for the 181 Meigs County cases (153 confirmed, 28 probable), as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 18 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 23 cases (2 new cases)

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 20 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 19 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 3 total deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 156 recovered cases, an increase of one from Monday. There have been a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The county health department reported 145 total cases on Tuesday, the same as the previous day. Of those cases, seven are active, 132 recovered and one is currently hospitalized, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 143 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, one more than Monday.

The DHHR is reporting 16 total positive residents at Lakin Hospital and 14 total positive staff. DHHR is also reporting three total deaths at the facility due to COVID-19.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 143 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 23 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases

70+ — 35 cases (1 new case, 5 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 0.71) on the DHHR County Alert System map, with neighboring Putnam in “green” also (with a rate of 2.64), Jackson was designated as “yellow” also (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 9.0) and Cabell was designated as “green” (with a rate of 2.76). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 1,105 new cases, above the 21-day average of 996. There were 37 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 23), 106 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 69) and 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 15,692 cases with 345 deaths. There was an increase of 180 cases from Monday, and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 557,869 lab test have been completed, with a 2.75 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.45 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

