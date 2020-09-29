Blended learning to continue following Board decision

POINT PLEASANT — During a special meeting on Monday evening, the Mason County Board of Education decided to continue the current blended learning plan until the end of the first nine-week period.

Supt. Jack Cullen said he met with officials at the Mason County Health Department to evaluate the state of the schools regarding COVID-19. The plan that was approved by the board in August states they will re-evaluate every three weeks.

Cullen said the recommendation was to stay consistent for now. The board will keep two bus routes and students will continue the blended learning module through at least the end of the nine-week period. At that time, the board will again re-evaluate the plan with the health department.

Cullen said they discussed the numbers of students in classrooms and on buses. A couple of the bus drivers have reported many students on the bus at one time. Cullen said several of the buses have lower amounts of students and they are able to achieve social distancing easier.

Board member Jared Billings, who also sat in on the meeting with the county health department, said he has heard some classrooms have at least 15 students, which makes social distancing difficult.

Board member Meagan Bonecutter expressed her worries that going four days in person could result in a classroom or school going fully remote.

Cullen said the state will reimburse the school system for the fuel cost of running two routes for students.

During the meeting, Cullen said some of the Chromebook laptops were not returned from last year. Cullen said they will look into options to get the computers returned.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

