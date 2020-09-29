Fire Marshal seeking information on alleged arson

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is seeking information regarding a fire in Point Pleasant over the weekend.

The fire marshal’s office posted on social media Tuesday morning the following statement: “Seeking information from the public on a warehouse fire that occurred in Point Pleasant this past Saturday, 09/26. Up to $5000 reward for any information leading to arrest/conviction. Contact the West Virginia Fire Marshal Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).”

The fire occurred Saturday night at the old Marietta Plant in Point Pleasant, with firefighters on the scene for many hours overnight and into the next day, according to the Point Pleasant Fire Department Facebook post.