Baby Pantry plans community baby shower

POINT PLEASANT — After months of postponement, the Point Pleasant Baby Pantry will host the community baby shower next month.

The baby show was originally planned for April until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Bree Ramey, baby pantry coordinator, said the shower will be a drive-thru style on Oct. 15 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bellemead Church in Point Pleasant.

The community shower is for new or expecting mothers. Those who would be interested in participating can contact Bree Ramey at (740) 339-0044, or “Bree Ramey-Mshf” and “Jassica Mcbq Legg” on Facebook.

The baby pantry is open at Bellemead Church on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month from 5-6 p.m. The pantry is operating as a pick-up only.

Ramey said the sign up for the Baby Pantry Secret Santa program is now open. There is a link online, or contact Ramey or Legg.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

