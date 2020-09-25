Case count holds steady, recovered added

OHIO VALLEY — All three area counties — Gallia and Meigs in Ohio and Mason in West Virginia — held steady in the COVID-19 case count as of Friday afternoon.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a total of 189 cases in Gallia County on Friday afternoon, the same as the previous day.

The Meigs County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday morning. There is a total of 176 cases in Meigs County — of which, 19 are active, 147 are recovered and there have been 10 deaths.

The Mason County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday morning. The department did report three cases have recovered, meaning 10 are currently active and there are no currently hospitalized cases in the county.

Gallia County

ODH reported 189 total cases on Friday afternoon. Of those cases, the ODH presumes 143 are recovered. ODH also reports a total of 13 deaths. These latest numbers had not been confirmed by the Gallia County Health Department as of press time.

The following are age ranges, as of Wednesday, in the 187 total cases (184 confirmed, 3 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 19 cases

20-29 — 31 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 19 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 30 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 10 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 159 recovered cases and 18 active cases as of Wednesday. There are three current hospitalizations and 30 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 10 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported no changes to cases in the county on Friday, for the second day in a row.

Age ranges for the 176 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 17 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 19 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 18 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 147 recovered cases. There have been a total of 19 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 141 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, one more than Thursday.

The county health department reported 143 total cases on Friday, the same as the previous day. Of those cases, 10 are active, 127 recovered and there are no currently hospitalized cases, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 141 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 23 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases (1 new case)

70+ — 33 cases (5 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 1.59) on the DHHR County Alert System map, with neighboring Putnam in “Yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 3.90), Jackson decreased to “yellow” also (with a rate of 9.5) and Cabell remained “green” (with a rate of 2.16). Mason County is also currently designated as “yellow” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Much of the state was designated as “green” on Friday with 9 of the 55 counties in “yellow,” four in “gold” and four in “orange.”

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 1,150 new cases, above the 21-day average of 974. There were 19 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 23), 76 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 66) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 14,953 cases with 330 deaths. There was an increase of 247 cases from Thursday, and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 535,018 lab test have been completed, with a 2.79 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.53 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

