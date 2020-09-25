Riding for a cause

RUTLAND TWP. — Twenty-five years and going strong. Nearly 200 people attended the 25th annual St. Jude Trail Ride at the Dill Farm on Sept. 19.

As of Thursday, a total of 194 participants had collected $16,445, with money able to be turned in up to two weeks after the evening. Top fundraisers on the day of the event were Jerry Smathers, Jim Davis and Roger Karr.

“We had a very blessed and beautiful weekend,” said organizer Isabel Dill of the near perfect weather for the event.

For the past 25 years, friends, family and many others have gathered on the Dill Farm outside of Rutland to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To date, more than $330,000 has been raised.

As part of the 2020 event, 194 door prizes were presented, as well as numerous items raffled off and auctioned. Among the items were mounting steps, Billy Cook breast-strap, Metal Horse Lamp, wooden a horse swing, an eagle bench, a tree of life metal sign, an arrowhead knife homemade knife made by Marc Setzer a contestant from the show Forged & Fire, and a homemade wooden bench.

The $500 American Express gift cards donated by Mark Porter Auto Group were won by Deb Douglas and Kenda Lawrence.

“I’m so excited to see what everyone comes up with next year. Remember it will be September 18, 2021, mark your calendars,” concluded Dill.

Riders head out on the trail for the annual St. Jude Trail Ride at the Dill Farm. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A ride prepares for the 10 mile trail ride. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Two riders trot across the fields before the ride. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Horse trailers, trucks and campers line the field. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Numerous door prizes and raffle items were on display before the ride. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Horses and riders cross the field as they prepare for the ride. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

