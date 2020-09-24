Raising funds for Krodel Dog Park

POINT PLEASANT — A dog park at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant has been in the planning stages for nearly a year, but fundraising efforts are now underway.

The Krodel Dog Park was proposed to the city council last fall by the Bonecutter family — John, Meagan and their children.

Meagan said they had hoped to begin raising money for the park in the spring, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they put the efforts on hold. The estimated total is around $15,000.

“Our plans were to start fundraising this past spring, but COVID-19 set us back,” Meagan said. “We found it hard to ask businesses for support when they were having to shut their doors or individuals for donations while they were struggling too.”

The Moose Lodge in Point Pleasant will be supporting the future Krodel Dog Park at their next charity bingo on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Meagan said her family is looking for prizes for the prize games. There are also cash games at the bingo event.

Meagan said a few businesses and individuals have offered to help raise funds or donate to the dog park. Woodmen Life donated two waste stations last year. People’s Bank sold “paws” to raise $300 toward the effort. Meagan said currently, a Scentsy sale is going on on Facebook through Kacy Burris, who is donating 100 percent of the profits to the dog park.

The Bonecutters have a plan to create an online link to donate money, but until then, Meagan said it is best to send or deliver a check to the Point Pleasant Municipal Building. Meagan said the check should be made out to “City of Point Pleasant Dog Park” with “Krodel Dog Park” on the memo line.

“Our biggest need for help is through donations at this time,” Meagan said. “The financial aspect is what determines the pace at which we can get it completed. As soon as we have the funds, we are able to move ahead with our plans.”

Meagan said the fencing will cost around $5,000 and the city will donate their labor to get it up and completed. After that, the next goal is to purchase the agility equipment, benches trash bins and signs.

The completion date goal is late spring or summer 2021.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said the Bonecutters are heading the project and in charge of funding, but the city will continue to own the property and park.

Meagan said the idea began last year when their family dog passed away. Her oldest daughter, Berklee, nine years old at the time, approached her parents and asked for help with moving forward with her idea of a park for the “four-legged friends.”

“My daughter, Berklee, came up with the idea to build a dog park so that people could play and enjoy their dogs like she did with her’s,” Meagan said. “We took her to the first city council meeting in September of 2019, where she signed up to speak and present her ideas. I thought it was admirable that at nine, she saw a need and wanted help to find a way to get it done.”

Meagan said after receiving council’s approval, the family has worked with the city to develop a plan for the park.

“We have plans for the best fencing, many dog agility structures — like a hoop jump, paws table, jump over, etc. — leash posts, park benches, waste stations, along with landscaping and signage,” Meagan said.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

