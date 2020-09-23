Rio senior art exhibit to open at Greer Museum

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College Esther Allen Greer Museum will be hosting “JUXTAPOSITION,” a senior art exhibition, displaying the work of Abigail Grasso and Shannon Dalton.

According to a news release, “this exhibition is a unique meeting of differing visions and inspirations acquired throughout the artistic growth of these Spring 2020 Rio Seniors.”

Grasso graduated with a bachelor’s in Pre-Art Therapy, currently attending Ohio University for a master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling to become an art therapist. Grasso’s work focuses on the human figure, body image awareness, and mental health in sculptural ceramics and photography.

Dalton graduated with a bachelor’s in Psychology and a minor in Art, currently attending Edinboro University for a dual master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Art Therapy. Dalton’s work brings advocacy and awareness of mental health through printmaking, painting, and mixed media sculpture.

The exhibition’s opening will be held at the Greer Museum from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25. The exhibit is on display now though Oct. 9. The museum is open 1-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday.

CDC safety guidelines are being observed for Friday’s opening. The exhibit’s debut was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Esther Allen Greer Museum on the campus of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.23-Greer.jpg The Esther Allen Greer Museum on the campus of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. (Beth Sergent | OVP)