Board of Ed. approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

All board members — Jared Billings, Dale Shobe, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Ashley Cossin — were present for the meeting.

The board approved the following drivers for the 2020/21 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles: Marla Cottrill, Jessica Higginbotham, Brianne Holcomb, Frank Holcomb, David McBeath, Lois McBeath, Kent Price, Neesha Smith, Melissa Taylor, David Thomas, Monica Thomas, and Shawna Warner.

The board approved two requests for Mason County students to attend school in Cabell County for the 2020/21 school year.

Board members approved the request to give a 2008 Ford Box Truck that is currently too costly to repair, to the Mason County Commission. This will be at no cost to the Mason County Board of Education and the Mason County Board of Education relinquishes all responsibility once removed from School Board Property.

The following policies were approved: Policy #7217-Weapons; Policy #7300-Disposition of Real Property; Policy #7434-Use of Tobacco on School Premises; Police #7440.01-Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring; Policy #8120-Volunteers; Policy #8431-Preparedness for Toxic Hazard and Asbestos Hazard; Policy #8462-Student Abuse and Neglect; Policy #8600.04-Bus Operator Certification; Policy #8640-Transportation for Curricular/Co-Curricular and Extra Curricular District-Sponsored Trips; Policy #8660-Transportation of Students by Private Vehicle; Policy #8670-Transportation by Limited Passenger Vehicles; Policy #9141-District Advisory Council; Policy #9700.01-Advertising and Commercial Activities.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved the following: Family Medical Leave for Christana Long, Counselor, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Haley Tate, Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Resignation of Joy Hysell, Second Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective September 14, 2020; Transfer of Debra Byus, First Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, to Kindergarten Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective September 24, 2020; Transfer of Emily Hoffman, Third Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary, to Sixth Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary, effective 2021/22 school year; Employment of Cassidy Duffer, Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, effective October 12, 2020; Employment of Elijah McClanahan, Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, effective October 7, 2020; Employment of Allison Townson, Sixth Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective September 24, 2020; Transfer of Karyn Bennett, Title l teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to Grade Four Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective September 24, 2020.

The board approved the following service-personnel matters: Family Medical Leave for Todd Burris, Bus Operator, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Sarah Lamm, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; resignation of Raymond Lewis, Custodian, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective September 8, 2020.

For extra-curricular personnel, the board approved the following items: Resignation of Ruth Sheets, Assistant Varsity Cheer Coach, First Half, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective August 24, 2020; Resignation of William Zuspan, Girls Jr Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective September 10, 2020; Approve the placement of Margaret Cade, Athletic Assistant, Hannan Jr/Sr High, for the 2020/21 school year. This is an unpaid position.; Employment of Tray Tucker, Girls Varsity Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the Contracted Services Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Sorenson, to provide ASL sign language interpreting for Mason County Schools for the 2020/21 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

In finance matters, the board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements in the total amount of $1,437,767.43.

The Mason County Board of Education has a special CEFP meeting on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. The board will have a special re-entry meeting on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-27.jpg