Healthy words to live by… On the subject of staying well

It’s never been more important to have an annual wellness exam.

Older adults, as well as people with severe chronic conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease or diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. According to the CDC, the first step to minimize your risk is to take care of your own health, and a yearly physical exam is one of the best ways to achieve that goal no matter what your age. That’s why we urge you to schedule an annual wellness exam with your primary care provider (PCP). If you think you are experiencing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, we recommend that you call your primary care provider (PCP).

If you don’t have a PCP, you can call our COVID-19 Hotline at 304-674-2406 and talk with a nurse to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

However, please remember that having a primary care provider offers many advantages compared to making the ER your first stop for healthcare. Pleasant Valley Hospital has a team of internal medicine, family practice and pediatric physicians, and family nurse practitioners who are ready to serve your family by providing a lifetime of care. Seeing a PCP on a regular basis and building a long-term relationship offers many benefits.

Your PCP:

– Will know your health history, a critical tool in diagnosing a medical problem.

– Can help you practice preventive medicine and make the right choices for healthy living.

– Can detect the early signs of a medical condition, such as high blood pressure or weight gain, and begin treating these conditions before they become serious.

The first step in choosing a PCP is to determine which type of provider best serves your needs. A family medicine and pediatric physician or family nurse practitioner treats patients of all ages, from infants to seniors. An internal medicine physician usually treats patients ages 18 years of age and older.

Don’t have a PCP? Visit pvalley.org for a complete list of primary care providers or call 304-675-4500 to schedule an appointment.

Piece submitted by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

With Dr. Tess Simon, MD

Tess Simon, MD, is a board-certified, internal medicine physician at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

