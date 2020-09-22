Farm Museum upgrades sewer infrastructure

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum is nearing completion on a new sewer pump system and dump station to better serve campers at the grounds.

Larry Jones, the vice president of the farm museum, said the museum had a leach field that served the caretaker’s trailer, bathhouse and the occasion campers. Jones said during the 2019 Mason County Fair, the farm museum hosted 58 campers. When an abundance of rain in the days surrounding the fair, the leach field failed and sewage backed up into the bathhouse, according to Jones.

The farm museum board hired an engineer to make plans to mitigate the sewage issues. To complete the project, it would cost the board $52,000. Jones said from a reserve account the museum had, they could pay $20,000.

Jones explained they were seeking funding from various entities. The Mason County Commission, which owns the property at the farm museum gave $20,000 toward the project. The Mason County Community Fund gave the museum board a grant to complete the rest of the project. Jones said the farm museum is an organization run under the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, but the state told him there was no additional funding they could provide.

Jones said the work, which was completed by Jordan Excavating from Buffalo, is nearly completed. “Dump station details” are the only portions that need completed to finish the project, Jones said. Nearly 1,100 feet of sewer lines were run from the bathhouse to the sanitary sewer owned by the county.

Jones said the farm museum board put in a larger than necessary grinder pump station so more campers can be accommodated in the future. Another goal for the board, according to Jones, is to eventually have full hook ups for campers.

In other news, the farm museum board announced on social media last month that the Country Fall Festival, which was scheduled for Oct. 3-4, is canceled. The festival will return in 2021.

The West Virginia State Farm Museum is open on Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Pictured are Tim Kidwell, president of West Virginia State Farm Museum, Mario Liberatore from the Mason County Community Foundation, Dennis Brumfield, treasurer of the farm museum, Lloyd Akers, former director of the farm museum, contractors Chris Jordan and Joe Whittington, Larry Jones, vice president of the farm museum.

