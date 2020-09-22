Southwestern Elementary closed due to COVID-19

PATRIOT — Southwestern Elementary is the latest school to close due to COVID-19.

In a message to “Gallia County Local School Families and Staff” posted on the Gallia County Local School District website on Monday night, Supt. Jude Meyers stated that the school will be closed until Oct. 5 due to several staff members either testing positive or being placed in quarantine.

The message from Meyers read as follows:

We are providing you notice that several staff members at Southwestern Elementary School have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has. We have been in contact with our local Health Department and determined that based on the most recent information that we will close Southwestern Elementary to students and they are not to return to school until Monday October 5, 2020. Mr. Carter will provide more specific information on how we will continue to educate students during this time. We believe that there has been minimal contact with our students but are asking all parents and guardians to monitor their child’s health daily for any COVID symptoms. We are working with our Health Department contacts for tracing and are following all of their procedural guidance. If it is determined that any individual has been ‘exposed’, the Health Department will be contacting those people individually and directly to provide health guidance.

We will continue to follow district safety protocols for hygiene, safety, social distancing, and facial covers. Unless you are advised differently, you should report to school as normal.

The closure follows a similar announcement on Sunday evening regarding River Valley Middle School and two classrooms at Southwestern Elementary. On Sunday, the district also suspended all River Valley High School volleyball practices and games until further notice.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

