RVMS to closed until Oct. 5 due to COVID-19 … District to communicate with families regarding ongoing instruction

BIDWELL — River Valley Middle School will be closed until Oct. 5, due to COVID-19, according to a statement posted to the school’s website on Sunday afternoon.

“Due to a number of RVMS Staff member testing positive for COVID 19, RVMS students will not be reporting to RVMS until October 5th 2020. The staff will be planning and communicating with students and parents to provide ongoing instruction. We will also be sending out additional Health Information to keep families informed,” read a statement from River Valley Middle School Principal Ed Moore.

Last week, Gallia County Local School District had reported two cases in separate statements on the district website. The messages dated Sept. 10 from Supt. Jude Meyers informed that a student at River Valley High School and a student at Addaville Elementary School had each tested positive for COVID-19.

In regards to both instances, Meyers wrote the two students had not been on school property since testing positive and “we have confirmed that there has been no exposure to students or staff over a 48 hour period. We are working with our Health Department contacts for tracing and are following all of their procedural guidance. If it is determined that any individual has been ‘exposed’ the Health Department will be contacting those people individually to provide health guidance.

“As a result of the positive test and quarantining, that individual will not be reporting back to school for a period defined by the Health Department. We will continue to follow district safety protocols for hygiene, safety, social distancing, and facial covers. Unless you are advised differently, you should report to school as normal.”

No other school districts in Meigs or Gallia Counties are reporting cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health data released on Thursday.

Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

