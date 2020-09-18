Football Friday night in Mason

Week three of high school football in Mason County on Friday evening featured only one contest, with the Wahama White Falcons hosting the Gilmer County Titans. This was the first meeting between the teams since 2001. Pictured here the Wahama band performs pregame as the White Falcons prepare to take the field. Both Point Pleasant and Hannan had an off week this week. In Ohio Valley Publishing’s Ohio counties, the Meigs Marauders hosted the Warren Warriors, the Southern Tornadoes hosted the Trimble Tomcats, and the South Gallia Rebels hosted the Belpre Golden Eagles, while the Eastern Eagles were on the road at Waterford and the River Valley Raiders traveled to Alexander. Gallia Academy’s scheduled game at Coal Grove was canceled due to health concerns, with the Blue Devils now scheduled to travel to Wellston on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kick off. Due to early press times, find more on Friday’s game online as information becomes available and in Tuesday’s print edition.

Week three of high school football in Mason County on Friday evening featured only one contest, with the Wahama White Falcons hosting the Gilmer County Titans. This was the first meeting between the teams since 2001. Pictured here the Wahama band performs pregame as the White Falcons prepare to take the field. Both Point Pleasant and Hannan had an off week this week. In Ohio Valley Publishing’s Ohio counties, the Meigs Marauders hosted the Warren Warriors, the Southern Tornadoes hosted the Trimble Tomcats, and the South Gallia Rebels hosted the Belpre Golden Eagles, while the Eastern Eagles were on the road at Waterford and the River Valley Raiders traveled to Alexander. Gallia Academy’s scheduled game at Coal Grove was canceled due to health concerns, with the Blue Devils now scheduled to travel to Wellston on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kick off. Due to early press times, find more on Friday’s game online as information becomes available and in Tuesday’s print edition.