Holzer announces flu vaccination clinics

OHIO VALLEY — As temperatures drop and colder months quickly approach, so does “flu” season.

To combat Influenza in the surrounding communities, Holzer is hosting multiple drive-thru community vaccination clinics at several of its locations.

According to a press release from Holzer Health System, influenza (“the flu”) is an infection that affects the respiratory tract. The flu can have serious complications and even be fatal for some, including older adults, young children, and people with certain chronic conditions. As stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), getting a flu vaccine is an essential part of protecting you and your family’s health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holzer joins the CDC in encouraging our communities to receive the flu vaccination to keep yourself and your family members as healthy as possible this fall/winter.

Holzer Athens kicked off the drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday, September 17, which will continue each Thursday until Oct. 22. It will be held at the rear of the Holzer Athens Clinic at 2131 East State Street between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Directional signage will be available on the campus. Insurance can be billed. If the individual chooses to self-pay, the cost is $25 for the flu shot for ages 6 months to 64 and $55 per high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for those 65 years and older. Patients are required to be established with a Holzer provider to receive a vaccine at the drive-thru clinic.

Holzer Gallipolis will hold flu vaccine drive-thru clinics in the front of the Hospital campus at 100 Jackson Pike on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Directional signage will be available at the location. Pediatric and adult vaccinations will be available. Insurance can be billed. If the individual chooses to self-pay, the cost is $25 for the flu shot for ages 6 months to 64, and $55 per high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for those 65 years and older. The drive-thru clinic is open to the community.

Holzer Meigs Clinic, at 88 East Memorial Drive, Pomeroy, will host a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Directional signage will be available. Insurance can be billed. If the individual chooses to self-pay, the cost is $25 for the flu shot for ages 6 months to 64 and $55 per high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for those 65 years and older. The drive-thru clinic is open to the community.

When planning to attend a drive-thru vaccine clinic it is important to bring all insurance information and present identification upon arrival. All Holzer staff will be wearing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the drive-thru flu clinics.

The CDC recommends everyone six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine every season. Vaccination to prevent flu is particularly important for people who are at high risk of developing serious flu complications. These individuals include: Adults 65 years and older, Children younger than 2 years old, Pregnant women and women up to 2 weeks after the end of pregnancy, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Flu vaccines are effective because they create antibodies in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection with the viruses that are in the vaccine. The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season.

For additional information, please visit www.holzer.org, or visit the drive-thru flu vaccine clinic event information on Holzer Health System Facebook page.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.

