Precinct change in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley provided clarification on the emergency precinct change approved by the Mason County Commissioners earlier this month.

As previously reported by the Register, the commission approved the request from Cromley to have an emergency change of a precinct in New Haven. Typically, there are two United Methodist Churches in New Haven used as polling places.

At the commission meeting, Cromley said the Bachtel United Methodist Church experienced electrical issues and was unable to handle the polling equipment.

Voters in that precinct will vote at the Claflin Bend Area Community Center at 808 Third Street in New Haven.

Voters who reported to the New Haven United Methodist precinct will still vote at that church.

Voters who are affected by the precinct change will be notified by the county clerk’s office. Cromley said there will also be signs posted at the old polling place to notify voters on election day of where to go.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-21.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.