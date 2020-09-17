LEPC discusses pandemic, vaccines

POINT PLEASANT — The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss reports and the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Jennifer Thomas, Mason County Health Department administrator updated the organization members on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Gregg, director of Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said 127 total people were tested during community testings. Gregg said that if Mason County goes “orange” or “red,” they will need to do more community testings.

Dennis Zimmerman, director of Mason County Office of Emergency Services, said the emergency management offices have been reviewing the mass distribution plans for “if and when” the COVID vaccine is released to the public. Zimmerman said they will assist the health department when needed.

Thomas reminded everyone that it’s time to get flu vaccinations. She said the health department received their vaccines on Wednesday, but Fruth Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart also have them.

Zimmerman spoke to the committee about the levy that was approved by the county commission. The levy is for the six volunteer fire departments, EMS and the public service district. If passed in the November election, the levy will generate a total of $760,957 annually for five years.

A representative with the American Red Cross said since the last quarterly meeting, they have assisted in three house fires to help families.

Erica Pauken with West Virginia American Water said there are financial assistance plans for customers. These include installment plans, selecting set, predictive payments and more.

During the next meeting for the LEPC in December, new officers will be elected.

The next LEPC meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16 at noon and will be held virtually.

