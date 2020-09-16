New Haven discusses water, votes on personnel

NEW HAVEN — Water woes continue in the Town of New Haven, it was told during the most recent council meeting.

Attending were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Roy Grimm, Jessica Rickard, Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. and Steve Carpenter.

Supervisor Buzzy Duncan told council members that at least 44 new customer water meters are not working correctly. A few residents attending asked to have theirs checked, with one saying she had paid $400 last month and $500 this month.

The mayor said the contractors from the recent water upgrade project, J.F. Allen, will be returning to fix problems and complete unfinished details soon. The company will be fixing broken hydrants, residents’ yards, installing flush hydrants, among others. Anyone still having problems should contact the town hall.

Also at the meeting, following an hour-long executive session, the council returned to terminate the three full-time office workers. During part of the executive session, representatives of the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office were in the closed session. No details of the terminations were given, and it is unclear if that is the reason the auditor’s office representatives attended. The terminations became effective on Tuesday.

One part-time employee will remain, and Rickard will assist in the office until the jobs are filled. The positions will be advertised and potential candidates will be interviewed.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to allow inmates from Lakin Correctional to paint and clean in various town locations;

Voted to allow David Stewart to install gutters at the sewer plant at a cost of $2,200;

Change town hall hours to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

Agreed to allow Brad Smith to sell various unused town equipment, such as large pumps, on consignment;

Voted to get interest rates from local banks for a five-year loan to purchase a gear box for the sewer plant;

Discussed the lone applicant for the community center overseer position, with council to interview;

Agreed to have two trees removed, one from the Powell residence and another from the town park;

Heard a report that four of eight town cell phones have been terminated; and,

Agreed to look into all insurances and benefits for employees to make sure they are paid and up-to-date.

The next regular meeting will be Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-19.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.