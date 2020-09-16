State, national candidate list for General Election

CHARLESTON — The 2020 General Election is set for Nov. 3 and several offices are up for re-election in state and national races.

The following is an updated list of offices and candidates for the November election provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office:

United States President: Joseph R. Bide, D-Wilmington, Del.; Howie Hawkins, M-Syracuse, N.Y.; Jo Jorgensen, L-Greenville, S.C.; Donald J. Trump, R-Palm Beach, Fla.

United States Senate: Shelley Moore Capito, R-Charleston; David Moran, L-Eglon; Paula J. Swearengin, D-Sophia.

United States House of Representatives (Congressional District 3): Carol Miller, R-Huntington; Hilary Turner, D-Huntington.

Governor: Jim Justice, R-Lewisburg; Erika Kolenich, L-Buckhannon; Daniel P. “Danny” Lutz Jr., M-Charles Town; Ben Salango, D-Charleston.

Secretary of State: Natalie Tennant, D-Charleston; Mac Warner, R-Charleston.

Auditor: Mary A. Roebuck Claytor, D-St. Albans; John “JB” McCuskey, R-Charleston.

State Treasurer: Riley Moore, R-Harpers Ferry; John D. Perdue, D-Cross Lanes.

Commissioner of Agriculture: Bob Beach, D-Morgantown; Kent Leonhardt, R-Fairview.

Attorney General: Patrick Morrisey, R-Harpers Ferry; Sam Brown Petsonk, D-Edmond.

State Senate (Senatorial District 4): Bruce Ashworth, D-Ripley; Loyd Butcher, L-Point Pleasant; Amy N. Grady, R-Leon.

House of Delegates: Delegate District 13 — Scott Brewer, D-New Haven; David R. Caldwell, D-Buffalo; Joshua K. Higginbotham, R-Poca; Jonathan A. Pinson, R-Point Pleasant. Delegate District 14 — Johnnie Wamsley II, R-Point Pleasant; Chris Yeager, D-Southside.

All voters in West Virginia are eligible to vote via absentee ballot this year due to the pandemic. Absentee ballots must be requested thought the county clerk’s office or online at GoVoteWV.com. Early voting will be held in person from Oct. 21-31. The in-person election will be on Nov. 3 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

