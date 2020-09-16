FRN discusses baby pantry, teen court

POINT PLEASANT — The Family Resource Network (FRN) met virtually on Tuesday afternoon to discuss upcoming projects.

FRN Director Greg Fowler led the meeting and discussed the new business for the organization.

The Mason Counnty Baby Pantry will be clearing out the stock in preparation for winter items. A flyer should be posted on social media in the coming days.

Fowler said he is waiting for updates coming from the Mason County Board of Education before scheduling trainings.

Fowler said he applied for the Greenbrier Dream Tree Program again this year. Through the program, FRN will likely receive presents for youth in Mason County. The gifts will be picked up in mid-December and the organization will distribute them.

Regarding Teen Court, Fowler said he would like to incorporate the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) youth and Career Connections youth into the Teen Court process. Fowler said a vape detector has been installed in one of the high schools, but he has not heard an update on detection.

Fowler said the county Synar inspections were completed last week. According to Fowler, Synar is a program in all counties in West Virginia to keep businesses from selling tobacco to underage kids. Fowler, a state police officer and a teenager went around the county last week. Fowler reported that no businesses sold to the child.

Ronie Wheeler was voted in as the treasurer of FRN. Joshua Murphey was voted in as the secretary for the organization.

The next FRN meeting is set for Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

