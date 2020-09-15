County candidates list for general election

POINT PLEASANT — The general election is set for Nov. 3 and several offices are up for re-election in Mason County.

The following is an updated list of offices and candidates for the November election in Mason County:

Mason County Sheriff: Corey J. Miller (R); Ronnie Spencer (D); Robert E. “Rob” Fruth, (Independent).

Mason County Prosecuting Attorney: Seth Gaskins (R); Tanya Handley (D).

Mason County Commission: Thomas “Tommy” Mayes (R); Rick Handley (D).

Mason County Assessor: Aimee Duncan (R); Ron Hickman (D).

Mason County Surveyor: Jonathan Blaine, no party.

Voters can request an absentee ballot, which will be sent in the mail by the county clerk’s office. Absentee ballots will begin being mailed out on Sept. 18.

As previously reported, Cromley said the last day to register to vote is Oct. 13. Registration or updating information can be completed online at GoVoteWV.com. The last day to request an absentee ballot, which can be done online or by calling the county clerk’s office, is Oct. 28. Cromley said the early voting dates for in-person voting is set for Oct. 21-31.

Earlier this month, the Mason County Commission approved the emergency change of a precinct in the Bend Area from the United Methodist Church to the Claflin Bend Area Community Center at 808 Third Street in New Haven. Cards with information on the change will be sent to voters in that precinct.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-16.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.