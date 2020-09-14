Seventh death reported in Meigs County… Additional cases reported in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — One COVID-19 related death and three hospitalizations were reported in Meigs County on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is announcing the seventh death associated with COVID-19, in the 80 to 89-year-old age range. The Meigs County Health Department would like to give our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this individual,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a news release.

Three additional hospitalizations were also announced, which includes one individual in the 60 to 69-year-old age range and two individuals in the 90 to 99-year-old age range. Additionally, 15 more individuals have been reported as recovered in Meigs County bringing the total recovered cases to 128.

Three additional cases were also reported in Meigs County in the past two days.

The Gallia County Health Department reported six new cases on Monday.

The Mason County Health Department reported five new cases on Monday.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Meigs County

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday and Monday by the Meigs County Health Department.

The cases bring Meigs County to 30 active cases, and 165 total cases (140 Confirmed, 25 Probable) since April.

Monday’s case:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Sunday’s cases:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 165 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 19 cases (2 new cases)

30-39 — 17 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 16 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 19 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 17 cases (1 new hospitalization, 3 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 20 cases (6 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 4 total deaths)

90-99 — 13 cases (2 new hospitalizations, 3 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There are a total of 128 recovered cases. There have been a total of 17 hospitalizations and seven deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported six additional COVID-19 cases on Monday. “These individuals are not connected to our current cases, which includes active outbreaks,” stated a Facebook post from the health department.

The following are age ranges, as of Monday, in the 173 total cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 27 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 18 cases

40-49 — 26 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 26 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 20 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 8 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 137 recovered cases and 28 active cases as of Monday afternoon. There are two current hospitalizations and 29 previous hospitalizations. Of Gallia’s 173 total cases, 170 are confirmed, three are probable.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 8 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 130 total cases on Monday, five more than Friday. Of those cases, 25 are active, 104 recovered, and there has been one death. There is currently one hospitalized cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 125 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 125 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 10 cases

20-29 — 18 cases

30-39 — 10 cases

40-49 — 21 cases

50-59 — 18 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 16 cases

70+ — 31 cases

The DHHR is reporting 16 total positive residents at Lakin Hospital and 11 total positive staff. The outbreak is currently classified as active.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 837 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,076. There were four new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 21), 30 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 72) and zero new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 12,820 cases with 275 deaths. There was an increase of 646 cases from Friday, and 12 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 487,714 lab test have been completed, with a 2.63 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.69 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

