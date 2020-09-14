Supt. on alert system map, primary school

POINT PLEASANT — On Saturday night, Mason County was classified as “green” on the School Alert System Map from the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE).

“Green” means there are three or fewer cases per 100,000 people in the county.

WVDE issues the map update every Saturday to determine how schools and athletics will operate the upcoming week. “Green” means all schools must follow the re-entry plan and health guidelines. In-person instruction can continue sports teams can continue practices and games.

Mason County Supt. Jack Cullen said for home games this week, being “green” will allow anyone in the household with the athlete to attend the game. When the county is “yellow,” only the parents or guardians can attend the games. Cullen said the state athletic department is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and is considering adding grandparents to the list of spectators allowed to attend games.

Cullen said that the schools’ re-entry plan will continue for a couple more weeks before re-evaluating with the health department and school nurses.

Cullen said kindergarten students began on Monday. Pre-k students will begin school next Monday.

After the delayed start, the Point Pleasant Primary School students will begin their classes on Thursday. Meals for students at the primary school will be available for pick-up on Wednesday. Computers for those students can also be picked up on Wednesday from the school. Virtual students at the primary school will also begin their course work on Thursday.

Cullen said the schools will continue to update parents every Sunday about the alert system map to notify them of school and extra-curricular activities for the upcoming week.

As of Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Mason County was classified as “yellow” and listed as 4.31 cases per 100,000 people. Counties in “yellow” have 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people.

