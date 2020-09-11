Board of Ed. approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

Board members who attended the meeting in person include Jared Billings, Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant and Ashley Cossin. Board member Meagan Bonecutter attended the meeting by phone.

The board approved the request for students from Kanawha County to attend school in Mason County for the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved the following professional personnel items: Grant Family Medical Leave for Alissa Roush, Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Grant Family Medical Leave for Shelby Wamsley, Nurse, Central Office Itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Accept the resignation of Sadie Fox, Substitute Teacher, effective August 18, 2020; The employment of Rosalie Miller, Substitute Teacher, effective 2020/21 school year; and The employment of Joy Hysell, Fourth Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective September 10, 2020.

The following service personnel matters were approved by the board: Grant Family Medical Leave for Shari Weethee, Cook, Ashton Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Grant Family Medical Leave for Randy Wright, Maintenance, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Accept the resignation of Donna Greene, Cook, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective October 31, 2020, due to retirement; The employment of SuAnn Watterson, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective September 10, 2020; The employment of Kristal Smith, LPN Aide, Central Office Itinerant, effective September 10, 2020; The employment of Katie Zellmer, LPN Aide, Central Office itinerant, effective September 10, 2020; The employment of Betty Matheny, Substitute Secretary, effective 2020/21 school year.

The following extra curricular personnel matters were approved by the board: The employment of Abigail Cordell, Varsity Cheerleading Coach, First Half, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; The employment of Abigail Cordell, Varsity Cheerleading Coach, Second Half, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; The employment of George Smith, Cross County Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Placement of Joseph Johnson and George Smith, Athletic Assistants, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year. These are unpaid positions; The employment of Tracy McCormick, Assistant Varsity Girls Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Placement of Tracy McCormick, Athletic Assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year. This is an unpaid position; The placement of Rocky Stewart, Athletic Assistant, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year. This is an unpaid position.

The board approved the following policies: Policy #0164-Notice of Meetings, Policy #0168-Minutes, Policy #1110-Establishment/Assessment of District Goals, Policy #2111-Parent and Family Engagement, Policy #2114-Meeting State Accountability Measures, Policy #2120-District and School Improvement, Policy #2121.01-Local School Improvement, Policy #2230-Program of Study Early Learning Programs, Policy #2230.01-Programs of Study Middle School Education, Policy #2230.02-Programs of Study High School Program (Grades 9-12), Policy #2266-Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs, Policy #2412-Homebound/Hospital Instruction Program, Policy #2600-Educational Program, Policy #3120.12-Substitutes in Areas of Critical Need and Shortage, Policy #3122-Nondiscrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity, Policy #3217-Weapons, Policy #3420-Benefits, Policy #4120.01-Food Service Personnel, Policy #4122-Nondiscrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity, Policy #4162-Drug and Alcohol Testing of CDL License Holders, Policy #4165-Use of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors by Personnel, Policy #4217-Weapons, Policy #4420-Benefits, Policy #5330-Use of Medications, Policy #5500-Student Code of Conduct, Policy #5512-Use of Tobacco by Students, Policy #5517.01-Bullying, Policy #5772-Weapons, Policy #6114-Cost Principals-Spending Federal Funds, Policy #6150-Tuition Income, Policy #6320-Purchases, Policy #6325-Procurement-Federal Grants/Funds, Policy #6510.01-Employee Pay.

The following policies were placed on a five day review and comment period: Policy #7217-Weapons, Policy #7300-Disposition of Real Property, Policy #7434-Use of Tobacco on School Premises, Policy #7440.01-Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring, Policy #8120-Volunteers, Policy #8431-Preparedness for Toxic Hazard and Asbestos Hazard, Policy #8462-Student Abuse and Neglect, Policy #8600.04-Bus Operator Certification, Policy #8640-Transportation for Curricular/Co-Curricular and Extra Curricular District-Sponsored Trips, Policy #8660-Transportation of Students by Private Vehicle, Policy #8670-Transportation by Limited Passenger Vehicles, Policy #9141-District Advisor Council, Policy #9700.01-Advertising and Commercial Activities.

In finance matters, the board approved the Contract Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State ESC to provide Medicaid Billing services and Audiology Services beginning July 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. The board also approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State Education Services Cooperative, and Leslie Tyree, to provide legal services for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the Contracted Services between Mason County Board of Education and Laura Cullen, to provide Educational Diagnostician Services for students for the 2020-21 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The board approved the Contracted Services between Mason County Board of Education and Deborah Cottrill, to provide Educational Diagnostician Services for students for the 2020-21 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The board approved the agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Southwestern Community Action, Inc., to jointly provide Preschool Services to eligible Mason County children. Preschool Child Count Money will be the funding source.

The board approved the purchase of one 2021 Blue Bird Vision, Fifty-Three Passenger,Gasoline, Special Needs School Bus with lift system, to be purchased from Blue Bird Bus Sales of West Virginia, at the cost of $109,840. State Bus Replacement Funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $1,142,541.77.

The board voted to suspend the one dollar ticket surcharge on sports ticket sales for one year. The surcharge is currently being used for upkeep on football stadiums at all junior/senior high schools.

The next regular business meeting of the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

