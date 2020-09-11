And the band plays on

POINT PLEASANT — Band students at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) are adjusting their normal classes and practices for the school year.

PPHS Black Knight Marching Band Director Benjamin Loudin said there have been several restrictions placed on the season due to the pandemic. Loudin said that in July, they realized that competitions for the marching band season would not be possible.

As way to find what the band could still do, songs described as “fun tunes” for the students to learn were chosen with Loudin adding the percussion and flag students also started practicing outdoors. Then, the full band returned to practice on Aug. 17 and are now practicing outside.

Currently, Loudin said the marching band will be allowed to perform at home football games. The band members are spaced out at least six feet apart and focus on playing, rather than marching. Loudin said that he would like for the band to perform at soccer games as well this season.

The fate of the concert band for this school year is unknown at this time, according to Loudin, due to safety regulations changing constantly. However, Loudin said band students will continue to learn music individually with their respective instruments.

In addition, the band will be able to have class in the auditorium at the high school when they cannot practice outside of the building, where there will be more space. The group is limited, according to Loudin, in the band room.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured are the band members over the summer at the beginning of practice. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_Camp1.jpg Pictured are the band members over the summer at the beginning of practice. PPHS Black Knight Band | Courtesy The PPHS Black Knight Marching Band performed last week during the football game. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_game.jpg The PPHS Black Knight Marching Band performed last week during the football game. PPHS Black Knight Band | Courtesy Members of the band and flag corps are pictured practicing before a game. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_pregame.jpg Members of the band and flag corps are pictured practicing before a game. PPHS Black Knight Band | Courtesy

Students adjust to new regulations

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.